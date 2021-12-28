News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are hiding something? The hypothesis

It all started on Sunday evening, when Travis Barker (Blink-182 drummer and partner of Kourtney Kardashian) posted a story on Instagram framing the TV while he was watching the Christmas movie The Grinch. If at a superficial glance it could seem a normal video, an interesting detail has not escaped the attentive fans: a bottle. From this little detail millions of ago started commenting: Is Kourtney hiding a secret?

For now, there has been no announcement from the couple about the arrival of a new member of the Kardashian family. More realistic fans have speculated it belonged to Kylie Jenner, Kourtney’s half-sister, mother to a 3-year-old girl and pregnant with a second child from her relationship with the rapper Travis Scott. Despite this, not all fans were satisfied with this explanation.

Many also thought the bottle was for the cat which was given to Flocks, Kylie’s daughter, for Christmas. All this is documented by the influencer who showed the pet in his Instagram Stories. The Kardashians-Jenners are no strangers to unexpected pregnancy announcements and constant rumors, so their fans are used to that. For example, three years ago there were rumors about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but the confirmation came only after giving birth. A sort of secret from Pulcinella that had been talking about her for months.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker: pregnancy in sight?

Even with the second pregnancy, the announcement came in an unusual way. It is not known how many months Kylie is pregnant, so not even when the baby will be born. Gossip shrouded in mystery and the whispers that fuel rumors about the Kardashian-Jennner family. So no one would be surprised if the news of the Kourtney pregnancy, 42 years old with three children from the previous relationship with Scott Disick.


