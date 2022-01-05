News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning their wedding for this year

Three months later the official engagement, there is an update on when Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker they could get married!

The Kardashian-Jenner eldest and the 1982 Blink drummer would be planning their wedding for this year, according to a source of AND! News: “They both want the wedding to take place this year“.

The insider then revealed that Kourtney Kardashian, 42, would hire the event planner and family friend. Mindy Weiss and that also the momager Kris Jenner is involved in organizing the big day.

Logistically it will take a while to prepare everything but they want it to happen soon. It won’t be a huge event, but something just for family and friends” he added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – getty images

Travis Barker the hand asked by Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021 in Montecito, California, and invited her family to be there for the romantic moment and to celebrate soon after.

Before getting together in 2020, the 46-year-old musician and Poosh’s founder were friends for some time, aided by the fact that they were neighbors. They made the report public in February 2021.

Both are parents: Travis is dad of Alabama, 16 years old, and of Landon, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted Atiana, 22 years old. Kourtney is mom of Mason, 12 years, Penelope, 9 years old, e Reign, 7 had with the former Scott Disick.

ph: getty images

