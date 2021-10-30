Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid and Nancy

The scariest night of the year is upon us and the stars get ready with horror costumes: Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker copy Sid and Nancy, the most punk couple in history, Kendall Jenner posing covered in blood and Jamie Lee Curtis makes homage to the mother, protagonist of the film Psycho by Hitchcock.

Halloween is upon us and as every year the stars are preparing to celebrate the scariest night of the year with disguises inspired by the world of horror or pop culture. In fact, in the Anglo-Saxon world the party is very heartfelt but is interpreted as a kind of Carnival: in addition to witches, zombies and vampires, the most popular costumes are those of the characters of the TV series (this year the suits of Squid Game) or pop culture idols. Kendall Jenner, for example, she dressed as a sexy corpse bride while Heidi Klum she is always the queen of fancy disguises: she made a horror movie with her family in which she transforms into a zombie. Here are the best costumes of the stars for Halloween 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Marion from Psycho

The actress Jamie Lee Curtis is a true queen of horror: she was the protagonist of the numerous chapters of the film saga of Halloween and last September he received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Venice. For the film premiere of the latest film in the series, she chose a look as simple as it was ingenious: the powder blue dress by Marion Crane in the movie Psycho, complete with a bloody curtain for the famous shower scene. A costume with a special tribute: the actress from the famous film was her mother!

Jamie Lee Curtis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Sid and Nancy

Kourtney Kardashian chose a couple costume for Halloween 2021: it could not be otherwise given that a few days ago she received the marriage proposal from Travis Barker. The two boyfriends have decided to play another famous couple: Sid Vicious And Nancy Spungen. The Sex Pistols bassist and his girlfriend were two punk icons, famous for their wild life. Their story ended in tragedy but with their looks they marked an era: Kourtney and Travis are perfect with leather biker jackets and fishnet tops.

Spectacular marriage proposal for Kourtney Kardashian: how much Travis Baker spent on 6000 roses Loading... Advertisements

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Avril Lavigne dressed as a skeleton

Singer Avril Lavigne has always had a punk look and we’re not surprised to hear that Halloween is her favorite holiday. He decided to anticipate the night of the witches by performing in concert with a skeleton jumpsuit: all the bones of the chest and arms have been faithfully reproduced on the long-sleeved top. Dark make-up could not be missing, with eyes made languid by eyeliner and black eyeshadow: a simple and effective idea, to be copied even at the last minute.

Avril Lavigne in the skeleton costume

Kylie Jenner covered in blood

The scariest costume? That of Kylie Jenner: a few weeks ago she anticipated the night of the witches with a photo in which she was naked and covered in (fake) blood and with conspicuous cuts on her arms. But the costume was actually a publicity stunt for a new line of Halloween-themed cosmetics from her brand. The predominant color? Blood red, of course!