Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stole all the attention in Oscars 2022 red carpet. The couple, whose presence was a real surprise, wowed fans when they stepped foot in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Both in black and smiling, they walked with their ‘lookazos’ through the ‘photocall’ and later around, before entering the gala, and what most surprised those present, as well as the fans -who followed everything through of social networks and what was leaking on the Internet– were the signs of affection (sub-bi-di-tas of tone that were dedicated at all times).

But that’s not the only thing that upset the ‘fandom’, which is already more than used to seeing them kissing in public (notable examples are when they were caught kissing passionately on the beach, when they attended their first wedding together and they messed it up or when they raised the temperature of the MTV VMAs, on their first red carpet together), but, in a funny way, they noticed and took advantage of every moment they were photographed to put their mouths together while sticking out their tongues. As it is.

To continue with their ‘dark’ aesthetic, both went with ‘outfits’ of black tones. Kourtney, with her hair recently cut and combed back with a wet effect and with the most natural makeup, was more smiling and happy than what we are used to seeing (remember that, as she says of herself, her face she always has a ‘resting bitch face’ pose that she hardly leaves), so we’re really happy for her. Is it because of her being at the Oscars or because life in general smiles at her? (We want to understand that for both things). What a couple!

