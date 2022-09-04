Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Taylor Hawkins tribute

Proud wife. Travis Barker honored his late friend Taylor Hawkins by performing alongside the Foo Fighters at their tribute concert in London – and Kourtney Kardashian was in awe of her man the whole time.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared an Instagram carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Saturday, September 3, along with an eagle-emoji caption. In the snaps, Kardashian and Barker, 46, held hands before taking the stage.

“Thank you for joining me on such a special night 🦅. I love you, wife,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote via Instagram comment, praising the reality TV star.

Always the proud wife of the tour, Kardashian even shared glimpses of Barker’s performance at Wembley Stadium via her Instagram story.

The Foo Fighters, led by Dave Grohl – held a tribute concert on Saturday to their late drummer, who died earlier this year. At Hawkins, several special guests sat on the drums. Barker, for his part, joined the band for “Monkey Wrench” and “The Pretender.”

“TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER 🦅‘, the ‘All the Small Things’ artist captioned Instagram images of her set at the time.

Hawkins, original member of the Foo Fighters, died in March at the age of 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter March 25. “His musical spirit and contagious laughter will live with us all forever. Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this incredibly difficult time. »

Hawkins – who is survived by his wife Allison Hawkins and children Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh – has since been commemorated by several of his famous friends, including the founder of Barker Wellness Co..

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or never see you again. I’ll never forget the days in Laguna Beach when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you played with Alanis [Morissette]“, Barker – who married the The Kardashians star in May – wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid, you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination.

He added: “Years later we toured with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the fondest memories of smoking cigarettes in the toilets of the flights we were on together and watching your set every night. Saying that I will miss you my friend is not enough. Until next time we’re talking drums and smoking in the boys room…Rest In Peace.

Saturday’s tribute show aired live on Paramount and YouTube. A second performance is scheduled for later this month in Los Angeles.

“Tonight we’ve come together with his closest family and friends, musical heroes and biggest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f-king party for a gigantic f-king person,” Grohl, 53, said. , to the London crowd. “So sing and dance and laugh and cry and f-king scream and f-king noise, so he can hear us right now.”

Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Keshaby Metallica Lars Ulrich and other musical icons joined the star-studded lineup on Saturday.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, it’s all brought together by him, and we’re all connected here today by this one guy, bringing together musicians who’ve never met, musicians who don’t have ever played together, all in one place at the same time with all of you beautiful people, so make some noise for Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl noted during the show.