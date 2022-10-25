Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker buy their first house together: photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/EIB/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian43, and Travis Barker, 46, have officially purchased their first home together! The bride and groom bought Conan O’Brien‘s Carpinteria, Calif. beach house for $14.5 million, according to TMZ. The sale took place on Friday, October 21, and the purchase price was $2 million less than the home, which had been on the market since July, was originally listed. The location is super special for Kourtney and Travis, as it’s close to Santa Barbara, where they got engaged almost exactly a year ago in October 2021.

From a photo gallery provided by TMZ (seen here), the 2,142 square foot coastal home has a spacious deck that leads directly to the beach. The deck houses a table large enough for Kourtney, Travis, their six children combined, and more. The indoor living space features an open-concept design with a giant wall of glass that offers beautiful views of the Pacific and a wood-burning fireplace to keep the airy space warm on chilly nights. The house also has some neat bells and whistles, including an outdoor shower and a Tesla charging station.

While the four-bedroom property is gorgeous, it looks like it will serve as an escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the family rather than their primary residence. Travis and Kourtney still own their Calabasas mansions that are right next to each other, and it would be a huge transition for the couple to move two families into a house that would make a typical Kardashian closet look small!

Earlier, an insider close to the happy couple revealed to HollywoodLife that they would like to build their own custom family home together, but are in no rush. “They are now planning to build their own house which would be really special as together they can create a living space that suits their needs exactly, with plenty of bedrooms for all their children to be comfortable in and have their own bathroom. bathroom,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in June. “It would be their forever family home.” The ‘forever family home’ is expected to be large enough to accommodate Kourtney’s three children, Mason12, Penelope10, and Reign7 years old and Travis’ son Land on18 years old daughter Alabama16 years old, and her stepdaughter Atiana23.

Travis also previously revealed that his house seems to be working well at the moment. “I’ve had houses with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with my three kids, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place just felt right for this time in my life,” said the Blink-182 the drummer explained to Architectural Summary in May. “I wanted a home where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can make memories.”

“Kourtney has a great house a block from here,” he continued. “At the moment I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids will be comfortable here. In the future I guess we will wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.