Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: crazy looks for Halloween

It seems that the newly engaged couple just can’t stay away, not even for the Halloween party. On the occasion of the night of the witches, like any self-respecting duo, they decided to match their costumes by dressing up as Sid Vicious drummer of the Sex Pistols and Nancy Spungen, his partner. A careful choice, considering that they loved each other until death, a sentence that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker always repeat.

READ ALSO> Kendall Jenner anticipates Halloween with a screaming shot

Unlike their imitators, however, Sid and Nancy have lived a toxic love story, in which a third fundamental component has taken over: drugs, responsible for the turn it has taken. In fact, according to the reconstructions of the time, the punk musician would have fiercely stabbed his beloved, killing her, only to die shortly after due to a overdose. A version of the facts that still today many contest, taking it as false.

READ ALSO> At home Kardashian is already Halloween: the first decorations have been published on social networks

Loading... Advertisements

The couple, who already in everyday life wear a style tending to punk-chic, have truly fallen into the shoes of their predecessors, coming to resemble them a lot. Black and bristly wig for Sid, chuncky necklaces and the inevitable leather jacket how not to recognize him instantly? Even Kourtney, however, hits the target perfectly with a fluffy blond hair and a net t-shirt I see I don’t see, a look typically from Nancy.

READ ALSO> Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker get married: all about the dream proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker: an unexpected engagement

The two have been dating for about a year now, and it seems that they do not separate even for a minute: photos on Instagram together, joint holidays, she who follows him during his evenings. In short, two soulmates who can’t stay away. Historically great friends, now for a few weeks they have also been officially engaged, a step that the eldest daughter Kardashian had never managed to achieve in the years and years spent alongside former historical partner Scott Disick. For now we have only seen the ring, who knows if they will want to make us participate in the rest of the preparations as well.