Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, dolce vita in Milan

Impossible to stay in Milan without going through the mythical Via Monte Napoleone. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were no exception to the rule and were photographed hand in hand in the heart of Italian luxury. The lovebirds, who have just united in Las Vegas, have offered a romantic break as a duo, immortalized by the paparazzi. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opted for a “total black look” with a leather jacket, accompanied by thick sunglasses. For his part, Travis Barker wore a long gray blazer over a printed t-shirt.

A few days ago, the newlyweds took advantage of their family during a stay in Hawaii to celebrate the 43th Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday. The mother of Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old) shared some snippets of the trip on her Instagram account.

Travis Barker once again expressed his love by dedicating a post to him on the social network: “My best friend, my love, my everything. Happy Birthday Kourtney Kardashian. I like you”.

In the new reality show “The Kardashians”, broadcast in France on Disney +, the forty-year-old shared her difficulties in getting pregnant. She said she took medication in order to have a baby via in vitro fertilization, but her treatment caused her “depression” and symptoms similar to menopause. A discussion between her and her mother, Kris Jenner, revealed her disappointment, she who wants so much to have a child with “the man of her life”.