Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged! I don’t know about you, but I felt that this proposal had been in the air for some time and, in fact, I have not been denied. We are all a bit dazed and shocked by this news, but let’s proceed in order and understand what happened.

The happy couple, until yesterday, were in New York for some work commitments of the drummer. They were photographed, as usual, super in love and super close-knit.

Apparently, on the way back, Travis Barker he asked Kourtney Kardashian to take a small detour on Montecito, a locality close to Los Angeles where they both live. The eldest of the sisters Kardashian she did not suspect anything during the whole trip until, as soon as she landed, she was taken to the Rosewood Mirmar Hotel, a very special place for both of them, and on the hotel’s private beach there is a mountain of roses and candles, as can be seen from the photos he posted on Instagram. When the drummer knelt to ask her to marry him, the families of both were present: the children of Travis, Alabama and Landon, and some clan members Kardashian, like mom Kris (which obviously helped organize everything), Kim, Khloé and even Tristan Thompson (some hotel staff people would have reported that Kourtney she was really amazed to see him there).

To make it even more special, a giant diamond – which now stands out on the ring finger of the left hand of Kourtney – and a family dinner to celebrate the happy event.

The first to congratulate on Instagram They were Alabama Barker, who immediately posted a photo of the couple embraced and happy, Addison Rae, who reposted the photo of the proposal (will they have made peace after the fight?), and of course Kim and Khloé. But the fact has only been happening for a few hours, so I expect a shower of congratulations from the couple’s celebrity friends now.

Since the preparations for the wedding will begin shortly, it is also time for us to make some assumptions. I bet everything on an extravagant, black wedding dress, very rock’n’roll, in line with the new style of Kourtney.

And, as regards the witnesses, the choice seems almost obvious: I think it will be the turn of the other hot couple of the moment, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. What do you think about it?