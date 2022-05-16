Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘just married’ in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married after The Kardashians couple were spotted riding with a “just Married” sign in Santa Barbara. Kourtney and Travis have shown how eager they are to get away after trying to wed at a ceremony presided over by Elvis Presley in Las Vegas last month. Kourtney and Travis would already be married if it weren’t for the lack of marriage licenses available in the wee hours of the morning. But the famous couple decided to have a more traditional wedding with family and friends in attendance. As the wedding day draws closer, Kourtney and Travis seem to be in bride and groom mode.

Fans were shocked when Kourtney and Travis decided to tie the knot in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammys. Already the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer couldn’t hold hands all night. So they overcame the Vegas-style PDA by drunkenly heading to a small chapel to exchange vows. Some KarJenners joined FaceTime and other loved ones missed the late-night call. Kourtney shared photos from the shotgun wedding on Instagram and confirmed it was just “practice” for the big day.

Now, nearly two months later, Kourtney and Travis have been spotted in wedding attire walking around with a “JUST MARRIED” sign. The photos captured the moments after Kourtney and Travis received their marriage license in Santa Barbara, TMZ reports. The couple exchanged vows at an Anacapa courthouse and drove off into the sunset with a small team in tow. Kourtney wore a knee-length white dress and a wedding veil to match Travis’ black tuxedo. The pair jumped into an open-top lowrider convertible and followed a bus full of bodyguards, security and staff. Sources have confirmed that the couple have indeed married and received their marriage license ahead of a larger wedding planned in Italy later this year.

This time, their vows were made official more than a month after they fueled wedding rumors in Las Vegas. Kourtney and Travis opened up and shared details of their relationship on the new show. So far, fans are watching Scott Disick talk about his insecurities about Kourtney being with Travis. With Kourtney bringing Travis around her family, the gang felt conflicted about inviting Scott to the same duties. If Scott had been more open about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship from the start, there would never have been any tension between them. But since their engagement, Scott has put an even bigger rift between himself and his co-parenting partner. Kourtney and Scott have three children to raise together, and Travis is about to officially become their stepfather.

Scott has no choice but to embrace Travis for the sake of his children. The Kardashians fans are looking forward to seeing Scott and Travis spending time together as a blended family. Kourtney has been extremely supportive of Scott and his ex-girlfriends. Now it’s her turn to support Kourtney. Even if she finally marries someone else.

