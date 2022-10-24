Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love the nickname we give them!

“Kravis”, here is the nickname of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis! A name that they really like, but that they don’t understand.

Since they’ve been dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have called themselves “Kravis.” They love this nickname, but don’t fully understand it! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kourtney Kardashian: still crazy about Travis Barker

It’s always mad love between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Since they got married, their complicity is even greater. They also share lots of precious and intimate moments on social networks.

And everything proves that they are made for each other. Their relationship is beautiful and intense. They even went through Travis’ illness in complete calm. Even close sources report that this ordeal has brought them closer. Kourtney Kardashian had also confided:

“So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

Kim Kardashian’s sister is sure of her choice. She even revealed that she was trying to getting pregnant with husband Travis Barker. But it seems very difficult. She therefore takes medication that has had side effects:

“The medication I take put me through menopause. I am literally in menopause. It wasn’t a great experience. I find it so rude that people allow themselves to judge others on their looks. Especially when they don’t know what they’re going through.”.

Aren’t they cute! We hope to see her pregnant very soon! A new Kardashian baby can only do the family good.

Here’s what Kourtney Kardashian thinks of the “Kravis” couple name https://t.co/o3CF5Mc2M4 — billboard (@billboard) September 24, 2022

A nickname that sticks to their skin

The couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott is so unanimous that fans have given them a nickname. A name that combines their two first names: Kravis. So which amuses the main concerned!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker even confided that they really liked this combination of their first names! “I love the name Kravis. I love Kravis. Sometimes we call ourselves Kravis”, so told Kourtney Kardashian to our colleagues from E! News.

Only here, she admits that she does not quite understand it… Because according to her, this nickname should have been given to the couple formed by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. They have the same initials. She then continues:

“Travis also asked me the other day, ‘Do Kylie and Travis also have the nickname Kravis?’ And I answered “No, no!” So, like, how come? They were there before us! »

We have to believe that fans of the Kardashian family are even more fascinated by Kourtney and her singer. It remains to be seen whether Kylie is not jealous… Because her couple has often been highlighted in the media. But now, it’s his older sister who steals the show!