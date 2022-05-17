Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married: discover the photos of their union in Santa Barbara

At the beginning of April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker united in the greatest of secrets, in Las Vegas. A ceremony in front of an Elvis Presley look-alike which, however, was not legal. This Sunday, May 15, the couple therefore went to the Santa Barbara courthouse in wedding attire to obtain the legal documents of their union. So this time they are officially married. The reality star was spotted wearing a short, form-fitting white dress accessorized with a veil. For his part, Travis Barker opted for a black suit. For the occasion, they did not invite all of their families. Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian’s grandmother and Travis Barker’s father were the only people invited.

Read also >> Legendary couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, love, glory and infidelity

Another ceremony planned

The newlyweds still decided to celebrate this unforgettable day with their loved ones during a big ceremony. Very soon, they should therefore all meet in Italy, as a source told “People”: “They first had to get legally married before their big Italian wedding, which will take place very soon. All the details are settled and the whole family, including all the children, are very excited. »

In the meantime, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared never-before-seen photos from their Santa Barbara wedding on Instagram. They captioned the snaps with the phrase, “Till death do us part.”

As a reminder, the two stars have been living a love story for more than a year. Last October, Travis Barker proposed on the beach in Montecito, California. The couple have also been trying for a few months to have a child.

Check out photos of their union here.