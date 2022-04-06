Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Marry in Las Vegas

¡kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker they are married!

According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows at a Las Vegas wedding chapeljust hours after Travis performed with Lenny Kravitz and HER at the 64th installment of the Grammy awards.

The two attended music’s biggest night on April 3 and walked the red carpet together making their typical display of love.

The media reported that Kravis arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. and did not allow photos to be taken.; instead, they brought their own photographer to capture the images of the occasion.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding and it is not clear if any of the famous members of his family were present at the ceremony, but according to what the medium publishes on its site This will not be their only wedding, as they plan many celebrations to mark their union.

“It was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate at the wedding… So Elvis declared them husband and wife. We are told there will be ‘several’ other celebrations, with much fanfare,” TMZ wrote, adding that the owner of the wedding chapel, meanwhile, served as a witness.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

The sweet proposal took place in Montecito, California, after the Blink 182 drummer planned a beautiful gesture on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar hotel, taking Kourtney to a place full of roses and white candles.

This is the first marriage for the Poosh founder, though she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis, meanwhile, has been married twice before: to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, with whom he had son Landon, 18, and to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, with whom he shares a daughter named Alabama, 16. .

