Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now married [PHOTOS]

A week after exchanging their vows in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in the magical setting of Portofino in Italy.

Here is a reminder of their California wedding:

It would be their third wedding as they also reportedly tied the knot in a Vegas chapel last April.

Kourtney reportedly said, “Practice makes perfect” in reference to the couple’s three marriages.

The marriage would have been revealed via Instagram by a photo of Kourtney wearing a black dress with a veil and the phrase “here comes the…” or “Le… arrives”

For the occasion, Kourtney Kardashian’s dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, including the sublime veil in the back and the short veil in the front. The groom’s outfit was also designed by the famous house.

Recall that Kourtney has three children, Penelope9 years, mason12 years and reign, 7 years. The children were present at the ceremony, even, remember, they had not attended the engagement and had learned via FaceTime that their mother had become engaged last October. (Before the news spread on social networks)

Travis’ children, Landon18 years old, Alabama16 years old and her daughter-in-law Atiana De La Hoya23 years old were also present.