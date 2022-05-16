Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially married in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been living a beautiful love story for over a year. Their romance is at the heart of the Kardashian family’s new reality TV show, soberly dubbed “The Kardashians”. We follow their journey to have a child together, but also the reaction of Kourtney’s children to their marriage and we learn about the adorable gesture that Travis Barker made before asking for the hand of Kris Jenner’s daughter. Indeed, Travis Barker had asked Kourtney Kardashian in marriage last October on the beach of Montecito in California. An event full of romance that Kim Kardashian’s sister had shared on social networks with the caption: “Forever. »

An official wedding before a big ceremony in Italy

#UPDATE Kourtney and Travis got the legal paperwork in order Sunday — so they are, in fact, married now. They’re going to be having an actual wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future. https://t.co/qvbOpFfDdw — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2022

The two lovebirds have since secretly married after the 2022 Grammy Awards party. The couple had then celebrated their union in secret in the city of all possibilities: Las Vegas. A news that the bride had announced on her Instagram account by revealing several shots of this improvised wedding. “I found these photos in my gallery. Once upon a time in a land far far away, (Las Vegas), after an epic evening and some tequila, a queen and her magnificent king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (unlicensed) . Nothing better than training, ”she wrote on the social network. But this Sunday, May 15, the two lovers reiterated the experience officially this time. The couple were photographed near the Santa Barbara Courthouse in wedding attire. “Yeah, they got the legal paperwork in order on Sunday – so they’re officially married now,” a source close to the couple told TMZ. The media unveiled a photo of the two spouses, we see Kourtney Kardashian in a white dress with a veil on her head, while Travis Barker wears a suit. According to the words of a relative to “TMZ”, at their side would be the father of Travis Barker and the grandmother of Kourtney Kardashian, present to celebrate their union. This official ceremony should give way to a sumptuous event in Italy, as a relative told “People”: “They first had to marry legally before their big Italian wedding, which will take place very soon. All the details are settled and the whole family, including all the children, are very excited. »