Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDA Pack on Romantic Trip

All loved it! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy their time as newlyweds by returning to a meaningful place in their relationship.

The lovebirds were spotted taking a stroll on the beach during a romantic mini getaway at the Rosewood Miramar resort on Sunday July 24 – the same place where the duo got engaged in October last year.

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 41, held hands and sported matching sunglasses as they walked the streets of Montecito, Calif., throughout the day. The Poosh founder donned a neon green silk maxi dress and black hoodie with knee-high boots, while the Blink-182 drummer wore an all-black ensemble that showed off his signature tattoos.

Later that day, the two looked happily in love as they shared a kiss on the sand, while smiling and people watching on the beach.

The PDA-filled holiday comes a day after a source exclusively told We Weekly that the couple are “stronger than ever” following Barker’s health scare, noting that the two are “really enjoying this new phase of newlyweds” and have been “inseparable since marriage.”

The insider also revealed that the Meet the Barkers alum was fully “focused on his health” after his battle with pancreatitis and “couldn’t have had anyone better by his side” during his recovery. Kardashian is “the best support and always watching over him,” the insider said, adding, “she cares deeply about him.”

Earlier this month, Barker revealed he had “developed excruciating pain” after undergoing a routine endoscopy with The Kardashians star at the end of June. A source said We back when the owner of DASH was “by [Barker’s] side” for his entire 72-hour stay.

“During endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram at the time. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am now much better.

Kardashian, for her part, wrote her own statement reflecting how “grateful” she was to “God for healing my husband” and the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support” she received from her family. and his friends.

Prior to Barker’s health crisis, the musician and keeping up with the Kardashians alum had enjoyed a summer of love and relaxation after getting married in three separate ceremonies earlier this spring, capping off the celebrations with a lavish bash in Portofonio, Italy in June.

The couple’s third marriage was a family affair. Kardashian’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with her ex Scott Disickwere present – as were Barker’s children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 (whom he shared with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and her stepdaughter Atiana, 23, who is Moakler’s daughter from his marriage to oscar de la hoya. The reality star’s famous family were also in attendance, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all appearing in their best couture.