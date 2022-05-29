Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker publish daring photo session of their wedding in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Almost a week after celebrating their third wedding in Italy, they shared a series of daring photos of one of the most special days of their lives.

The eldest of the Kardashian clan She uploaded black and white photos on her Instagram account in which she appears with her beloved husband. in them You can see the moment when the rocker kisses her feet and then removes the traditional garter from her leg with his teeth.

Apparently the photos were taken from inside a yacht. Both wear their spectacular Dolce & Gabbana wedding attire.

“Greetings forever,” he wrote at the bottom of the publication. In response, the blink-182 drummer wrote: “Forever My Love”.

Kourtney Kardashian and the moment when Travis Barker removed the garter from her leg

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

For its part, Travis Barker He shared on his profile on this same social network another series of daring photos that were taken inside an elevator. In them, the couple is seen starring in an intense kissing session, moments after their wedding.

“Love in an elevator,” he wrote, to which she replied, “I love it when I’m going down.”

Travis Barker shares daring photo shoot with Kourtney Photo: Instagram @travisbarker

Currently, the newlyweds are on a trip to Italyhis fans have been able to closely follow his romantic honeymoon thanks to the fact that they share some details on their social networks.

Upon their return to Los Angeles, the couple is expected to celebrate a fourth wedding. in the company of friends and relatives who could not travel to Italy, among them Rob Kardashian, the less mediatic brother of the Kardashian Jenner clan.