Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker return to a symbolic place!

For many years, Kourtney Kardashian had a rather tumultuous love affair with Scott Disick. If the two had several children, their idyll ended. From now on, it is alongside Travis Barker that she lives on a little cloud.

Kourtney Kardashian madly in love with Travis Barker

Thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans of the family have been able to follow the adventures of the sisters. And the least we can say is that they attended Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The latter has continued to make life difficult for Kourtney Kardashian. The latter has however decided to forgive very often. Together, they have had several children.

They had Reign (12), Penelope (10) and Mason (7). Despite their family, both parents never managed to live a healthy and happy life together. It is for this reason that the pretty brunette has put

For many years, the reality TV candidate decided to devote herself to her pro projects but also her children. If she had a few love stories, these last ones didn’t never lasted.

Everything changed for Kourtney Kardashian when she developed romantic feelings for Travis Barker. If the two have known each other for years, he only had a friendly relationship before.

But over time, their feelings evolved into love. They had a real crush on each other. And their relationship is very close. They can no longer do without each other.

A return to the place of the engagement

A year ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also . The musician proposed to his beauty at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif.

Beach, sunset, musical artists, roses, Travis Barker did everything possible to make this request remain etched in Kourtney Kardashian’s mind for life. She wasn’t expecting it at all.

A year later, the couple decided to return to this symbolic place. TMZ has also confided that the musician had reproduced his marriage proposal for his wife. They displayed themselves with a black tracksuit with a pattern in the shape of a skeleton.

It was Rebel Wilson who captured this new romantic moment between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. She also confided: ” Too cute “ . For her part, the mother also confided in her social networks.

On her Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian then confided: “I was like: who is playing classical music in front of my room! » . Shortly after, the couple took advantage a short swim in the sea.

The young woman also celebrated her 1 year with photos from this period. For his part, Travis Barker wrote to his wife: “I will love you forever, today and every day” .