Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker soon get married: here are the details of the ring

Forever and ever, let’s make this last forever (forever, let’s make it last forever), sang the Blink 182 in 2001. Meanwhile Travis Barker, historic drummer of the group, has left the band but, as in the famous hit, he still hopes for a happy ending with his Kourtney Kardashian. Judging from the ring that the artist gave to his girlfriend, there seem to be all the conditions for a lasting love story. Yes, a few days ago Travis asked Kourtney to marry him.

The proposal on the beach

Hundreds of red roses on the Montecito beach, the candles around, the soft lights of the Californian sunset, with the pink sky and the choppy sea: it is in this fairytale atmosphere that Travis Barker asked the hand of Kourtney Kardashian. She, of course, immediately said yes. The two have been friends for a lifetime and for several years there have been rumors of a liaison. THE Kravis however, they made their relationship official only at the beginning of 2021 and since then it has been a crescendo of passion, dark outfits and tattoos (READ HERE when she tattooed him).

Now the couple is ready for the big step. Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of three children, had by the ex Scott Disick, is 42 years old and has an economic empire built together with his mother and sisters. Travis Barker, 45, has two children, two ex-wives, and an early career as a music entrepreneur. In short, together they are a power.

The dream diamond

Among the stars there is no self-respecting proposal without a dream ring. The script was perfectly respected this time too. Travis Barker he knelt in front of Kourtney Kardashian holding a spectacular diamond of Lorraine Schwarz, a well-known jewelry brand, one of the most loved by the Kardashian clan. According to experts, the oval-cut stone would exceed 15 carats, for an estimated value of between 650 thousand and one million dollars.

In the dinner organized in the hotel immediately after the official engagement, which was attended by relatives and closest friends of the couple, Kourtney Kardashian he did not miss an opportunity to show everyone his breathtaking tips. Forever and ever. Best wishes Kravis!

