Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker steal ad after backlash over Kim and Kylie’s private jets

Kourtney Kardashian accumulated a few frequent flyer miles before his trip to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney, 43, joined her husband, Travis Barkeron an Alaskan Air trip north from LAX last week, according to TMZ – which also reports that Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disickand his niece, North West, were also on board. Kourt, Travis, 46, and the rest of the crew kept a low profile on the trip, wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourt and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the closest airport.

This commercial flight (a remarkable feat considering Travis’ fear of flying after his near-fatal plane crash in 2008) came on the heels of Kourt’s sisters – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – in the face of major public criticism over their use of private jets. The CelebJets Twitter account, which tracks celebrity flights based on transponders and tail fin tagging, claimed Kylie, 24, took a private jet from Van Nuys/Los Angeles to nearby Camarillo on July 12 . The flight lasted a total flight time of 17 minutes. The trip would have taken him about 40 minutes by car and wouldn’t have resulted in a ton of carbon dioxide emissions, for The Guardian.

Similarly, Yard – a marketing agency specializing in “metrics that matter” – published a report claiming that Kim’s private jet “emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s private jet has a reported average flight time of 85.49 minutes – less than an hour and a half – with an average journey time of 99.78 miles.

Writer Zulie Ranewhen checking digits behind Taylor Swift’s carbon footprint, claims that Yard’s numbers did not match Kim’s calculation of carbon emissions. Others also objected to the study’s conclusion, and Yard released a statement Aug. 5, saying they had failed to take into account that different planes had different emission rates. After “revisiting the calculations, taking into account the specific jets used, rather than using a broad estimate of CO2e, we have the jet fuel consumption during each of these trips, and then identify the CO2e per gallon of jet fuel. Kim’s corrected emissions fell from 4,268 tons of CO2 to 1,752.51 tons.

After taking the commercial flight, Kourtney started living her best “lake life.” The newlywed shared a photo of herself swimming in a lake while wearing a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit, which features a zipper down the entire front of the suit. Kourt also wore a pair of full-length swimming gloves.