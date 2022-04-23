Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Sweetly Share a Matcha Milkshake in Matching Sunglasses E! News UK

Matcha made in heaven! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were too cute to share a matcha milkshake and wear matching sunglasses on Saturday.

Lady and the Tramp à la Los Angeles? Kourtney Kardashian42, and Travis Barker, 46, adorably shared a matcha milkshake with two straws as they stopped to visit Monty’s Good Burger in Culver City. Rocking matching rectangular black shades as they posed together for a photo for the restaurant’s official Instagram account, the duo tackled the huge frothy shake in ultimate style.

Understandably thrilled to have a celebrity visit, Monty’s Good Burger also gave Kourtney and Travis a shoutout in their caption, revealing that “Trav” and “Kourt” enjoyed their Oat Milk Matcha Latte shake (available at their multiple locations). “Couples that drink matcha together, stay together,” they jokingly wrote, showing their support for Kourtney and Travis’ sweet relationship. Travis himself couldn’t help but enthusiastically return the shout in the comments, writing, “Matcha milkshakes for everyone. »

Kourtney and Travis are in full lovebird mode as they approach their upcoming nuptials, the date of which is yet to be determined. As if their love wasn’t clear enough, they even went on a pairing streak and were seen smiling in matching black hoodies while holding hands on April Fool’s Day. And the ever-happy PDA couple were in top form at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party, where Travis grabbed Kourtney’s behind as she turned to the cameras to show off the plunging neckline of her beaded gown.

But love isn’t just about matching hoodies and matcha milkshakes, and as they prepare to become husband and wife, Kourtney and Travis are also doing everything they can to navigate their relationships with former lovers. one of the other. The couple shared their plans to invite their respective exes, Shanna Moakler and Scott Disick, at their wedding. Travis and Scott developed a cordial relationship over time and both attended Scott and Kourtney’s son Reign’s baseball game on March 21.

An instrumental influence in Travis and Scott’s respectful relationship? pete davidson, the younger sister of Kourtney, the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian. A source close to the situation shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that since Pete and Travis have been friends for years, Pete has stepped into the role of mediator as he builds his own relationship with Scott. Apparently Pete is happy to play the ‘middleman’ for the two men who once had a direct message argument. “They can be friendly with each other because they figured out it wasn’t about them,” the source explained. “It’s about Kourtney and the kids. »