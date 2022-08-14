Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a trip to the lake with their family

A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights on a family vacation in the mountains.

“I used to be scared of heights,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, alongside a video of him ziplining through the treetops. Although Kardashian, 43, did not join him on his ride, Barker’s daughter-in-law, Atiana De La Hoyashared a clip of his trip via his Instagram story on the same day, which showed the Meet the Barkers alum, 23, waving to loved ones as she took off from the platform.

De La Hoya – who is the daughter of Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer oscar de la hoyabut grew up with the rocker – also shared a snapshot of his adventurous ensemble, pairing his climbing harness with an oversized black sweatshirt.

The Poosh founder, meanwhile, chronicled the family’s lakeside outing on her own social media account. “I 💙 lake life,” Kardashian captioned a photo of herself smiling and climbing back into the boat after taking a dip in the water. In a second snap, she posed in her Skims zippered one-piece. The keeping up with the Kardashians alum also shared several videos of his time on the boat with his family on his Instagram story, including a video of his wakeboarding and a photo of the sunset from their vantage point on the water. “I love sunsets at 9pm,” she wrote.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Kardashian and Barker were spotted on a flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, along with their daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West for the ride. (Kardashian shares Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.) According to the outlet, the newlyweds have a vacation home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they likely enjoyed their trip.

The holiday comes just over a month after Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he “developed excruciating pain” after undergoing a routine endoscopy. A source said We Weekly back when the former owner of DASH was “by [Barker’s] side” for his entire 72-hour stay.

The “All the Small Things” musician opened up about his health scare last month. “During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am now much better.

Kardashian, for her part, shared her own statement about the “scary and emotional week” the newlyweds had been through. “Our health is paramount and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote at the time. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

While the trip to the hospital left the couple scared, a source told Us in July that Kardashian and Barker are “stronger than ever” and doing their best to make the most of their “newlywed phase.” “[Travis] is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [Kourtney] the best support and always watching over him. … [She] care deeply about him.

