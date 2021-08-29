Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together in Liguria

Thanks to his girlfriend, the Blink-182 drummer overcame his trauma and returned to fly

After Kendall Jenner, spotted with Devin Booker on a boat off the coast of Capri, another member of the extended Kardashian family is in Italy. It is about Kourtney Kardashian, spotted on the beach of San Fruttuoso, in Camogli, in Liguria. Together with her Travis Barker who, it seems, out of love is overcoming his fears.

The Blink-182 drummer, in fact, after the terrible accident in 2008 from which he came out alive by a miracle, he avoided travel by plane for over ten years but in the last month he has already returned to fly twice, the second just to reach Italy and spend the holidays with the fiancée. According to reports from “TMZ”, Barker and Kardashian would be spending this vacation alone, unlike their previous outings, always with the family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, family vacation in Mexico

Travis Barker, 45, has returned to fly with Kourtney, 42, her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble for a group vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in mid-August, thus defeating her fears and getting back on the plane for the first time. Barker then posted on social media a photo in front of Kylie Jenner’s private plane, writing “With you everything is possible”And tagging the girlfriend. “Anything with you,” she replied in the comments.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating since Start 2021. Travis has two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with Shanna Moakler and adopted Atiana, 21. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is the mom of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Scott Disick.

