Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will have a third ‘dream marriage’ in Italy | People | Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were legally married Sunday at the downtown Santa Barbara courthouse.California, just a month after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

The couple is planning a third exchange of vows in a place well known to the reality TV family: Italy.

Kourtney, one of the stars of the reality show The Kardashians, 42, will follow in the footsteps of her younger sister Kim with a wedding ceremony in Italy, with Travis, the musician of Blink-182, 46.

According to publications made by TMZ, the powerful couple will walk down the aisle to the altar for the third time in the European country in some dream location located on the Mediterranean coast in the “near future”. This comes nearly eight years after Ella Kim’s sister, now 41, married artist Kanye West at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

Kourtney and Travis, who were married in a downtown Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday with official legal paperwork, were engaged in October 2021. They exchanged vows yesterday with a small number of loved ones and their safety, including maternal grandmother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy.

The images showed the bride and groom dressed in traditional colors, she in white in a short dress and with a veil, while he wore a tuxedo. Then both left in a car with the sign of ‘just married’.

Weddings with Italian charm

Many celebrities have chosen Italy for their weddings over the years, including Chrissy Teigen, who married singer and Kanye West collaborator John Legend in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. Also actor George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin in Venice a year later, on September 27, 2014.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who married at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, on October 19, 2012, are about to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Many other celebrities have married there, including Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts. , Drew Scott and Linda Phan, and Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars.

Italian nuptials haven’t worked out for all celebrity couples, however, as Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married there in November 2006 before finally divorcing in 2012. (AND)