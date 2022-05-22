Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will marry for the third time in a luxurious castle in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have decided to swear eternal love once again, so This weekend they will celebrate their third wedding, at the Castello Brown, located in Portofino, Italy.

The celebrity couple will be accompanied by their closest family and friends. Since yesterday afternoon they began to parade all the members of the Kardashian clan, starting with the matriarch, Kris Jenner, followed by her daughters: Khloé, Kim, Kendall and Kylie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married for the first time in Las Vegas
Photo: Instagram
@kourtneykardash

According to TMZ the party will last for four days and the luxurious castle that they chose for the ceremony will serve as accommodation for all the guests. It is estimated that the couple has allocated a total of 22 thousand 536 dollars only in the rent of the historical place.

Once the ceremony is over, the newlyweds will travel back to Los Angeles for a fourth wedding, surrounded by his best friends and the rest of his family.

Kourtney and Travis marry six months after announcing their engagement

KOurtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on October 17, 2021, after a year of dating and celebrated their informal wedding in Las Vegas after the last edition of the Grammy Awards.

Kourtney and Travis shared photos of their wedding in Santa Monica Photo: Instagram
@kourtneykardash

Just last week, the couple celebrated their legal wedding in Santa Monica, California.. Through social networks they shared photos of this special day.

Recommended video: This is the luxurious house of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

