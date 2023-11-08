Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s first and long-awaited child has already been born

We are lucky, not only all of Kourtney Kardashian’s fans, but the Kardashian-Jenner family in general. Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker. according to the magazine People, He has done With her sisters, or at least Kylie Jenner, who was caught coming with the car Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital in Los Angeles, California. After months of waiting, her fans were wondering when and if she would give birth to the baby The couple wishes that they would be born in time for Halloween (Because they are big fans of the festival), they have fulfilled a dream which was to have a child and build a family.

Couple They already have a name for their son Which will later bring the whole family together even more. Rumors of a bad relationship between Kourtney’s sisters, From Kardashian and not from Jenner, and then Kim Kardashian and new motherhood discussed. And if you are wondering what the name is and what it means, the answer is: yes. The name they would have chosen is rocky thirteen (Although they don’t know if it’ll just be Rocky or they’ll add the number 13 at the end). The artist confessed this in a podcast interview A once in a lifetime opportunity with Toby Morse.

Kardashian will be a great mother, as she has always been Penelope, Mason and Governess. Her ex-husband Scott Disick reveals his feelings were mixed While she was pregnant with her son she was also happy for her ex-wife. Apart from the parents, the other person who will be very happy would be Kris Jenner, who has added a new grandson to her big family, who is the most important part of her life.

The clues that Kourtney Kardashian gave on her network about her birth

The good thing about all this is Kourtney Kardashian has been releasing clues through her network Also, this will be the month in which she will give birth to a child. Her latest post on Instagram is more than obvious. Check out his caption: “I told my team at @lemme they need to hurry up on this (and they don’t know why)”

Also on his TikTok account sent a message In which they announced a part of their collection of gummy sleeping pills Saying that they are adding a new member to the family (With an audio from ‘Love Island’).

We can only feel proud that she was able to get the son she wanted so much and for whom she tried so many ways in the world. reality Which she shares with her sisters. Rocky, you are welcome, you are famous even before you were born.