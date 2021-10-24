Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker dress up as punk rock couple Sid and Nancy on Halloween

Let Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker take the lead on Halloween.

While Newlyweds Was In attendance (and Done in) In the scary season events since September, Tuesday they took it one step further by dressing up as another creative couple: Sid and Nancy.

Kardashian Shared Photos One of their punk rock-inspired looks on Instagram Friday guides Nancy Spungen by pairing a curly blonde wig with a sheer fishnet tee, black bra, and leather pants.

Parker dressed as the late rocker Sid Vicious, wearing a spiky black wig, leather jacket and studded belt pants for a performance at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors in Malibu.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER

Her commitment to the costume included covering her neck and tattooing her face. while it was before Let her 15-year-old daughter Alabama use KVD Beauty’s Apple Good Foundation ($ 38) To cover her ink, it’s unclear if she’s resorted to TikTok’s beloved full-coverage formula this time around.

Drummer Blink-182, also 45 Shared photos From himself handcuffed to Kardashian, 42, on a night out, wrote on the video, “Throw away the key”.

Kardashian commented on his own post: “Til Death Do Us Part”. In addition to sporting an exciting early Halloween look, the footage also gave another taste of Parker’s huge oval-shaped engagement ring.

the couple who have been dating since January, I got engaged Sunday night in Montecito, California.

The outfit isn’t the first time lovebirds have coordinated in all-black outfits, as they did before.The couple’s edgy style brought signature All red carpet and night dates.

Given their shared love of the leather look, they probably didn’t have to look beyond their fashion wardrobes.