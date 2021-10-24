News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker dress up as punk rock couple Sid and Nancy on Halloween

Let Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker take the lead on Halloween.

While Newlyweds Was In attendance (and Done in) In the scary season events since September, Tuesday they took it one step further by dressing up as another creative couple: Sid and Nancy.

Travis Parker and Kourtney Kardashian first appeared on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn area of ​​New York City.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Kardashian Shared Photos One of their punk rock-inspired looks on Instagram Friday guides Nancy Spungen by pairing a curly blonde wig with a sheer fishnet tee, black bra, and leather pants.

Parker dressed as the late rocker Sid Vicious, wearing a spiky black wig, leather jacket and studded belt pants for a performance at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors in Malibu.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker met on October 16, 2021 in New York City.
(Gotham / GC images)

Her commitment to the costume included covering her neck and tattooing her face. while it was before Let her 15-year-old daughter Alabama use KVD Beauty’s Apple Good Foundation ($ 38) To cover her ink, it’s unclear if she’s resorted to TikTok’s beloved full-coverage formula this time around.

Drummer Blink-182, also 45 Shared photos From himself handcuffed to Kardashian, 42, on a night out, wrote on the video, “Throw away the key”.

Kardashian commented on his own post: “Til Death Do Us Part”. In addition to sporting an exciting early Halloween look, the footage also gave another taste of Parker’s huge oval-shaped engagement ring.

Travis Parker and Kourtney Kardashian are in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Parker and Kourtney Kardashian are in attendance during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jeff Butare / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

the couple who have been dating since January, I got engaged Sunday night in Montecito, California.

The outfit isn’t the first time lovebirds have coordinated in all-black outfits, as they did before.The couple’s edgy style brought signature All red carpet and night dates.

Given their shared love of the leather look, they probably didn’t have to look beyond their fashion wardrobes.


