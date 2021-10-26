Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker:

Last week the good news came Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Parker (45) are engaged. The duo confirmed the relationship earlier this year and now have a chance to take the relationship a step further.

And the news confirmed that Kourtney on Instagram had several photos of the courtship. Under the photos, the reality star wrote “Forever,” something Travis also wrote in the comment field.

intimate wedding

According to sources, the couple began planning the upcoming wedding.

– They are planning a small, intimate wedding and only intend to invite their loved ones, explains a Hollywood Live source, and adds that the bride and groom should have a desire to be surrounded by those who support them.

– As long as they have each other, the day will be perfect, continues the source.

surprises:Kourtney Kardashian surprises as an actress in the new Netflix movie It’s all of this. Video: Watch and Listen / Netflix

Show more



Nowadays, the couple is not supposed to decide the wedding date or decide the location of the wedding ceremony.

Given Travis’ fear of flying, it might seem like it wouldn’t be a far-from-home wedding, adds the source.

According to an opposite source, E! News Marriage is a big deal for Kourtney.

– The source recently said they want to celebrate the whole traditional wedding and they have already talked about it.

Loading... Advertisements

Parody: In Kourtney’s latest TikTok video, her daughter Penelope suddenly appears and teases her mother from the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Video: watch and listen / Dagbladet

Show more



As mentioned, it was last week when the engagement became known. According to an E! News that the couple were on a day trip to Montecito and Kourtney should have had no idea what awaited her.

– Travis expressed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person. It was very emotional and emotional. Kourtney was very happy and very sensitive. The source said of the show that she cried and couldn’t stop saying she loved him.

Here’s how an ex-boyfriend reacts

separates

NS He shouldn’t be too happy in courtship. He is Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and grandfather. The two have been in a turbulent relationship for ten years and have children Mason (11), Penelope (9) and Reign (6) together.

This weekend, a source said Disick has chosen to distance himself from the world-famous family to address his ex’s engagement.

Harm: Scott Disick told Kourtney Kardashian that she gets hurt when you are with other people. Video: Images from HayU on TV 2 Sumo.

Show more



– He realizes it’s not Kourtney’s or Travis’s job to make him feel comfortable. This is his job, a source said, and if a parent is with Kourtney, as he was, they should face it and come to terms with it. people.

– You never thought it would last

According to the source, it’s not about the family or Kourtney, but about Scott who needs some alone time to deal with what happened.

– Scott didn’t really want to have anything to do with Travis and Kourtney, because he didn’t feel compelled to, the source continued.

Read also: – They think they’re brothers