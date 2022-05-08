Kourtney Kardashian and Travis talk about in vitro fertilization

It’s been several months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker expressed their desire to have children together, even before their wedding in Las Vegas. But for the oldest of the Kardashians, getting pregnant is assuming more work than she thought, since at 43 she is already undergoing menopause, because the couple has decided to embark on the path of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the medication has brought about an advance of this period in which women stop menstruating and, therefore, easily having children.

But in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Travis Barker and Kourtney are really excited, as they have received good news about their desire to become parents together. “We are super excited because it is the first time that we reached an egg retrieval after six months of doing fertility treatments”said the businesswoman. Ensuring that this moment It’s like a “blessing” He went on to add that “the last two times we tried, we weren’t able to get to this stage.”

Later in the same chapter, both attended a doctor’s appointment leading them to in vitro fertilization, who explained that Kourtney Kardashian has a promising ovarian follicle that they could use during the process. “We have many good babies from one good follicle,” the doctor told the couple, “So let’s hope it is of high quality and a normal embryo” continued the doctor.

Kourt reacted to the news, saying, “Even though there’s only one follicle that Dr. Wood is looking at really stands out, the fact that we even have [uno] It gives me a lot of hope.” In addition, Travis couldn’t contain his excitement at the prospect of having a child with his new wife. “It’s the most exciting. I’m very happy”, commented the drummer. “Family is everything to us. To be able to do something together would be just amazing,” Barker said.

