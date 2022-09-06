Kourtney Kardashian appears to be throwing shade at her sisters as she shows off the cover of a new book

KOURTNEY Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her latest Choice Self-Help Book.

The book she was reading may shed some light on what Kourtney has been focusing on in her life.

The Hulu star was reading a book called “Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma” by Peter A. Levine.

According to the blurb on the back cover, the book “offers a new and hopeful view of trauma.

“She considers the human animal as a unique being, endowed with an instinctive capacity.

“It asks and answers an intriguing question: why are wild animals, although regularly threatened, rarely traumatized?

“By understanding the dynamics that render wild animals virtually immune to traumatic symptoms, the mystery of human trauma is revealed. »

While it’s unclear what trauma Kourtney was aiming for, she looked very happy in the photo of herself reading the book.

HISTORY OF TRAUMA

A long life in the spotlight can have lasting negative effects, but the recent urge to heal from trauma could be rooted in Kardashian’s feud with her sisters.

The feud began when Kourtney announced her new skincare line a few months after Kim launched SKKN.

Khloe was also hurt in the feud because of a redone video where the KUWTK star tells Khloe, “I think you put on a few pounds. »

Additionally, Kourtney was nowhere to be found at Kendall’s 818 event in August.

Let’s not forget when Kourtney shaded her sisters for using their multimillion-dollar private planes.

A BETTER KOURTNEY?

With rumors of a possible pregnancy in the air, it’s possible Kourtney tried to get together before giving birth.

Some fans criticized her for becoming a different person after marrying Travis Barker.

It is also believed that Travis controls Kourtney and what she wears.

She became a “touring wife” after their marriage, and their PDA went off the charts.

They were caught showing extreme PDA, even straddling each other in public.

