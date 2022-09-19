Kourtney Kardashian applauds pregnancy speculation

Clapping back.

Kourtney Kardashian is once again ending speculation about whether or not she is pregnant after posting a sexy lingerie photo.

When someone asked in the comments section of the tell-all snap, “Wait a minute, did I miss her being pregnant?”, the 43-year-old Poosh founder replied, “No, but you miss her a woman’s body.

Kardashian shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from her promotional shoot for her new vitamin line, Lemme, on Instagram on Sunday.

In two of the images, she could only be seen wearing nude colored underwear with pink puff sleeves.

However, in one of these photos, she appeared to be holding her belly, further fueling pregnancy speculation.

“Why are you holding your stomach? I love the figure but curious minds are curious 😘,” one user asked.

Another wrote: “Pregnant with Travis’ baby? 😍 my favorite kardashian!”

Kardashian – who shares three children with ex Scott Disick – has had to repeatedly speak out against pregnancy rumors since tying the knot with husband Travis Barker.

In May 2020, she shut down claims that she was pregnant, noting at the time that she had just gained “a few extra pounds.”

Then in December 2021, a fan once again wondered if Kardashian was pregnant after posting a photo of her with Barker, 46, in a hot tub.

Kardashian and Barker have been open about wanting a child together. CG pictures

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” Kardashian fired back at those remarks.

Last summer, the ‘Kardashians’ star blasted a user who thought she was pregnant when she posted a picture of herself in a black bralette and red skirt.

“I am a woman with a BODY,” the mother of three replied in August.

Kardashian previously shared on her Hulu show how she feels about “rude” requests – especially since she underwent IVF so she and Barker could have a child of their own.

She told her mum Kris Jenner: “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through.”