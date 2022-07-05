Kourtney Kardashian arrested for her conflicting 4th of July messages

Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed for her 4th of July posts as fans think The Kardashians star contradicts himself. The Kar-Jenners were split over the weekend over their July 4 stance. Kim Kardashian has shared a story claiming she won’t be celebrating the holiday due to the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. However, her younger sister Kendall Jenner happily celebrated Independence Day at a party in the Hamptons. The star spent the holiday weekend with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, amid rumors she had split from the NBA player. Video taken at the party revealed the two holding hands while looking at a display of sparklers.

In the past, the Kar-Jenners have thrown lavish parties on July 4, with their backyards decorated in red, white and blue. However, this year they were less patriotic. In recent years, many Americans have felt less inspired to celebrate the holiday due to some of the political events that have taken place. In 2020, the 4th of July fell just over a month after the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin, and for many people, celebrating freedom just didn’t seem appropriate. The same thing happened this year as the party fell just weeks after the Supreme Court stripped Americans of their right to abortion.

Kourtney seemed to be on the side of Americans skipping Independence Day, but fans caught her contradicting herself on her Instagram Story. Reddit user L_Awasneverthesame posted Kourtney’s story where she shared the same post as Kim, saying 4th of July was canceled due to a lack of independence for women. They then shared another post from Kourtney where she shared Poosh’s Instagram story promoting their 4th of July sale. Fans apparently weren’t surprised, but still called out the reality TV star for the mixed messages.

“F*** 4th of July anywhoosie…here’s my 4th of July sale,one fan wrote, while another said, “Money is the motive, they don’t care about anything else.Other fans believed the family had indeed celebrated the holiday, but refrained from posting it on social media so as not to receive any backlash. Fans mentioned that in 2020, when some Americans skipped the holidays due to blatant racism in the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson secretly threw a 4th of July party at his house. One fan said what many others thought of Kourtney calling her “a walking contradiction.“

It’s certainly heartbreaking to watch the star pretend to stand up for what she believes in, only to change her stance a few Instagram Story posts later. It’s understandable that fans are so frustrated with the reality TV family. Many people suffer every day because of the laws in America, and some fans find it disrespectful that the Kar-Jenners only oppose harmful policies when it benefits them. Fans have every right to call The Kardashians star for her tone-deaf follow-up post, and hopefully the backlash inspires her to do better next year.

