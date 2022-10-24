Kourtney Kardashian becomes an ambassador for Boohoo and it’s the drama!

The most “vegan” of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is controversial following her appointment as a “green” ambassador at Boohoo.

How could Kourtney Kardashian accept such an appointment? This is the question her fans are asking after learning that she has become a sustainability ambassador at Boohoo. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kourtney Kardashian advocates the natural

On her wellness blog Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian does not hesitate to give advice for taking care of yourself. And for good reason, it’s been a few years sinceshe swears only by organic, natural care techniques, etc. So when she created her blog in 2016, it was obvious.

Very focused on the development of her site, Kourtney Kardashian had even announced that she wanted to appear less on the show that made her known, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the same time, she then made several collabs with stars who shared her vision. Like Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner or even Khloe Kardashian.

But since she met Travis Barker, she can count on him to support her in her cause, which he also shares: veganism. Eh yes, Blink-182 drummer was a vegetarian until he was 15 before going vegan like Kourtney Kardashian.

The newlyweds therefore share the same diet. Travis Barker even owns his vegan wellness brand. She is called Barker Wellness Co..

And unsurprisingly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker use these products very often. They take good care of them, inside and out.

But Kim Kardashian’s big sister just shock his fans after a very unexpected announcement and not very in phase with what it advocates. MCE TV tells you more!

Her role as an ambassador at Boohoo disturbs

Why Boohoo called on Kourtney Kardashian ? The answer is simple, it is THE sister who got involved very early in this lifestyle. She even made it her lifestyle. Just that !

She shouts it on her blog or in advertising campaigns like the one for the Daring Foods brand. This commercial for vegan chicken has annoyed more than one fan. Indeed, some have found the process a little hypocritical from Kourtney Kardashian.

Except this was plant-based chicken, so Travis Barker’s wife wasn’t kidding her fans. Besides, her husband posed for this campaign. which gave a very complicit photo shoot and earlier image, glam rock.

But, this time, it’s the last straw! This Tuesday, September 6, Boohoo announced its partnership with Kourtney Kardashian. She named him the new sustainability ambassador.

The 43-year-old mother has therefore created two clothing collections with Boohoo, the first of which should be launched on September 13, 2022. Although the sustainability approach is good, it is a fast-fashion brand, which therefore pollutes a lot, in particular because of the amount of water used. for jeans for example. And that does not pass with the fans!

Indeed, the latter did not hesitate to give their opinions on social networks. “Do you think Kourtney Kardashian flew into her private jet for its Boohoo meetings on the sustainable fashion line ? » one netizen tweeted.

In short, this announcement is not unanimous. And for good reason, fans are crying out for greenwashing rather than sustainable fashion.

Photo credit :

Splash News/ABACA