Kourtney Kardashian becomes fashion designer for Boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian is releasing a clothing line! And it is accompanied by the pure player Boohoo that she imagined this collection, which leaves nothing to chance.

A designer wedding (in Dolce & Gabbana) and a clothing line, 2022 is a year full of twists and turns for Kourtney Kardashian. The eldest of the most famous American family has just revealed the fruit of her collaboration with British brand Boohoo. A collection made up of 45 piecessold between 6 and 90 euros from September 13, 2022 on the site of the pure player, just after having paraded in New York during the fashion weekk. We find pell-mell candy pink trench coatslong dresses in transparent mesh, silver down jackets…

A look from the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian collaboration © Boohoo

Creations which have in common to be able to be worn in different ways, since Kourtney Kardashian has designed clothes that can be adapted to your liking. Thanks to ingenious fastening systems, the garments can be divided, worn sleeveless or shortened. A way to concentrate your wardrobe with two (or three or four) pieces in one. Smart.

Boohoo, towards more responsible fashion

Often singled out for its frantic pace of production and his environmental impactthe Boohoo brand is beginning, like many of its competitors, a more eco-responsible shift. “When Boohoo contacted me to collaborate on the collection, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded enthusiastically and shared with me their desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our collection.“, explains on this subject Kourtney Kardashian.

A silhouette from the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian collaboration © Boohoo

Very concretely, the fruit of their partnership includes two piece vintage (available in 1,000 copies each), twelve garments made in theBoohoo UK factory and designs that almost all use “more sustainable cotton” or recycled fibers. A start for the brand that Carole Kane, the co-founder, comments in these words: “We all know there are environmental and social costs to producing clothing, but there are ways the industry can do it smarter.“. This is confirmed by various experts, such as Christina Dean of the Redress association which fights against textile waste or John Hickling, the vintage specialist and founder of the second-hand wholesaler Glass Onion. All appear in the documentary series made up of six episodes which accompanies the collaboration. We follow Kourtney Kardashian in the development of her collection for Boohoo, confronted with the reality of the work of a designer and the various challenges raised by sustainable fashion. We must believe that the challenge pleased her, since the Kim Kardashian’s big sister has already signed on for a second line with the British brand, scheduled for 2023. To be continued…