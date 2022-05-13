Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring

After a marriage proposal that lived up to the Kardashian family’s luxury standard of living, Kourtney sadly broke her engagement ring. Offered by Travis Barker last October, the platinum solitaire set with diamonds was estimated at one million dollars.

In the latest episode of The Kardashiansbroadcast Thursday, May 12 on Disney + and Hulu, we see Kris Jenner, the matriarch, asking her daughter where her engagement ring went. Kim Kardashian’s sister then broke down after telling her family that she was being fixed: “I was sitting on the floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put her next to me on the floor, thinking she’d be safe right next to me.” Kourtney continues, “I had to get something upstairs in my closet, and when I came downstairs, I stepped on the ring. I cried hysterically in my closet for hours, then I called Travis. I was like ‘I did something really, really wrong'”.

But more fear than harm, the diamond estimated at 15 carras would not have been damaged, only the ring would have suffered the shock. The jewel is currently being repaired.

