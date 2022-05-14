Kourtney Kardashian broke Travis Barker’s $1 million engagement ring: “It gave me a nervous breakdown”

kourtney kardashian admitted to accidentally breaking her million-dollar engagement ring from Travis Barker.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star of 43 years confessed to breaking the 12k oval ring from Lorraine Schwartz which he received from Travis Barker, just a few days after his proposal.

In a conversation with his mother Chris Jenner , Kourtney he said he broke the ring when he accidentally stepped on it. The incident resulted in a “nervous attack” and many tears.

“I was sitting on the floor folding sweatshirts and I took off my ring and put it next to me on the floor thinking it would be safe next to me.”he said to Kris.

“I had to get something upstairs in my closet, and when I went downstairs I stepped on the ring.”

Kourtney added: “I was crying hysterically in my closet for hours. Then I called Travis, I said, ‘I did something really, really bad,’ and he handled it better, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown.”.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating since the end of 2020 and they got engaged in October 2021 after he proposed to her on the beach in MontecitoCalif.

“Forever @travisbarker”Kourtney wrote in two Instagram photos taken after Barker, 45, popped the big question.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas after attending the 64th Grammy Awards.

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Barker requested that an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their ceremony, although it was not legally binding.