Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian broke Travis Barker’s $1 million engagement ring: “It gave me a nervous breakdown”

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

kourtney kardashian admitted to accidentally breaking her million-dollar engagement ring from Travis Barker.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star of 43 years confessed to breaking the 12k oval ring from Lorraine Schwartz which he received from Travis Barker, just a few days after his proposal.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Movies to watch tonight on Amazon Prime Spain

8 mins ago

Ricardo Montener shows how he cares for Indigo

18 mins ago

The 10 Best Fictional TV Therapists, Ranked Worst to Best

20 mins ago

This is how Doña Cuquita reacted when she found out that Vicente Fernández was unfaithful to her

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button