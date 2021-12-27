Kourtney Kardashian brought snow to Los Angeles for the holidays

Kourtney, 42, shared a story on Instagram in which she enjoys herself aboard a sleigh , in the company of her boyfriend. All thanks to the fake snow imported to their Calabasas villa. The reality star and the drummer are spending the holidays together, as documented on social media. Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, shared a snapshot with daughter Penelope , 9, and daughter of Travis, Alabama, who recently celebrated her 16th birthday, Kourtney gave her partner’s daughter a diamond anklet for her birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the story

Kourtney Kardashian yesterday and today: here’s how she changed. PHOTO

The love between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proceeds at full speed. The two, before falling in love, were friends for many years. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially got engaged in October: the 46-year-old asked for the hand of the eldest Kardashian-Jenner with a romantic proposal on the beach, in California, in Montecito. Returning from a trip to New York, the two stopped at the Rosewood Mirmar Hotel, a very important place for both of them, and on the private beach of the Kourtney Hotel they found a huge heart made up of red roses and candles. Travis knelt down and then made the marriage proposal to his partner. And the caption of the post published by the influencer leaves no doubt: “Forever” wrote, “Forever”. But in Montecito the couple was not alone, because the drummer wanted it also involve the family by Kourtney: mother Kris Jenner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who thus participated in the proposal. And once “yes” is said, everyone celebrates at the hotel restaurant. To seal the commitment, a huge diamond.