Kourtney Kardashian clashes with Kanye West and defends his family

While Kanye West tries to defend himself from the controversy around his T-Shirt, he attacked his ex-in-laws, and his ex-wife. Kourtney Kardashian came to the aid of her sister, Kim.

Kanye West continues to be talked about and above all, to make new enemies. During his show at Fashion Week, he wore a T-shirt, with the inscription ” White Lives Matter“, which shocked many people, including Vogue journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The young woman had expressed her displeasure, triggering Ye’s anger. The latter had simply replied that she was not a person ” who is part of the fashion world“. Faced with her remarks, Gigi Hadid spoke out and defended the journalist, calling Kanye West ” tyrant ” and of ” joke“. But now it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s turn to put the rapper in his place.

Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has continued to criticize his former in-laws. He notably criticizes his ex-wife for preventing him from seeing their children and not having invited him to the Chicago birthday party. Accusations that he reiterated on his social networks. It didn’t take more for Kourtney Kardashian flies to the rescue of her sister. Very close to her, she decided to re-establish her truth and therefore chose, like Ye, social networks to speak.

Kourtney Kardashian: “Everyone is fed up”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a lengthy message under the rapper’s Instagram post asking her ex-brother-in-law to leave his family alone. ” Yes, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but you keep bringing her here,” she said, adding, “You’re the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful. to you, but please stop dragging Kim down by using our family when you want to deviate. Leave her alone (…) Again, regarding the birthday story, we all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up. »

For his part, Kanye West shared Kourtney Kardashian’s message, but decided to add a particularly salty legend. ” You lie and you are all liars“, he swung. And to add: You kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her dad wasn’t there.“The war between the two sides is far from over.