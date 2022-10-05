Kourtney Kardashian co-sleeping with 10-year-old Penelope could be psychologically bad – and when it has to end, expert says

KOURTNEY Kardashian revealed this week that she still sleeps in the same bed as her ten-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Kourtney, 43, said Penelope had ‘pretty much’ slept in her bed every night for years – but a parenting expert reveals it could have negative effects on mother and daughter.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and almost always has,” Kourtney said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.

“Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis’s [husband Travis Barker] or at Aunt Coco’s [Khloe Kardashian] or at Aunt Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian]. But other than that, we’re so close.

Amanda praised the older Kardashian sister for being a “very complete” mother who “doesn’t follow any of the rules that [she’s] Assumed. »

But parenting expert Kirsty Ketley says that while there’s nothing wrong with sleeping together, it can lead to problems later on, especially as children get older.

Speaking exclusively to The US Sun, Kirsty, co-founder of the Parenthood app, gives her perspective…

But is sleeping together with your ten-year-old good for parent and child?

While most parents, or even children, are tired of co-sleeping with their children beyond infancy, some, like Kourtney, enjoy having their child close to them at night and letting them carry on, and ultimately you should always do what is best for you and your family.

Sharing a bed with your children is a personal choice and if it works (unless you’re sleeping with babies under 12 months old, where there’s an increased risk of SIDS), there’s nothing wrong with that.

This can be comforting for you and your child, especially during times of change, or when your child is feeling unsettled, it can make them feel more secure.

However, it is advisable to seek professional help if your child is sleeping together because they are feeling anxious, as the root cause really needs to be addressed.

However, co-sleeping can disrupt the sleep of parents and children.

So if this seems to be impacting your or your child’s day-to-day life, it’s probably best to look for other ways to comfort your child, where you’re still there for them emotionally, just with some limitations.

Kourtney revealed on the podcast that Penelope is able to sleep without her.

But for many children, prolonged co-sleeping can prevent them from sleeping away from their parents – so no sleepovers, late-night school trips, etc.

And besides the negative impact it could have on the child, co-sleeping can also have a detrimental effect on the parents.

It can make relationships strained and, if sleep has been disruptive for years, it can have a detrimental effect on the parents’ general physiological and psychological well-being.

Once your child hits prepubescence — when you start to see your child’s body go through puberty — it’s a good time to stop co-sleeping, so for Kourtney and Penelope, bedsharing should soon end. to end.

Most children, when they reach their teens, will prefer their own space, so you’ll likely find that they stop sleeping together of their own choosing.

However, for any children who are very anxious and need reassurance from nearby parents, a gradual approach is best.

If you decide to stop co-sleeping and your child is unable to settle, most children will respond better to a more gradual transition, which should take place over a few weeks.

Going gradually helps your child learn that they can fall asleep without you in the bedroom or bed.

For younger children, to start you may want to sit on the end of their bed or lie on a mattress on the floor until they fall asleep, then move on to sitting outside from their room, until they are able to calm down. themselves to sleep.

For older children, they might need you in their bedroom, but teaching them some mindfulness techniques to help them fall asleep can also help.

Try to avoid using apps or audiobooks until you know your child can settle back into the night without having to use them.

For really anxious children, you can move your child to a bed of their own in your bedroom and start the gradual process from there.

It’s important that you stick with this and remember that it won’t happen overnight, so consistency is key.