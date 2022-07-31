Kourtney Kardashian compared to a “vampire” on her latest TikTok!

Since being with Travis Baker, Kourtney Kardashian has totally changed her style. Her fans compare her to a vampire!

Whenever she is in a relationship, Kourtney Kardashian likes to change her look. While she is now with her Travis, she has completely changed her style. Her fans compare her to a vampire! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

An atypical style

Every time she is in a relationship, Kourtney Kardashian radically changes her style. As this one depended on the person who shares his life.

She adopted a simple look with the father of her children. Subsequently, she dated Younes. And his style has totally changed. She wore casual outfits. Sometimes classy, ​​sometimes street.

A style which, moreover, has often been unanimous. But since she’s been in a relationship with Travis Baker, Kourtney Kardashian is unrecognizable.

Goodbye classy and elegant dresses, hello provocative and rebellious outfits. Kim Kardashian’s sister now chooses gothic.

She likes dark clothes, and very short, with big platforms. You most certainly remember her marriage to Travis. She wore a black gothic mini dress, with her blue bra sticking out.

A atypical look that divided fashion fans… And one thing is certain, Kourtney Kardashian continues to surprise her fans with her videos that she posts on social networks.

The star rightly shocked her fans by sharing her new TikTok video. We then see her in a very particular look. Her community then compares her to a vampire.

@kourtneykardashian♬ original sound – Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kourtney Kardashian compared to a “vampire”

For a photo session, the mother of the family wears a ponytail with a small fringe. She also put on red contact lenses. But also red lipstick, heart-shaped earrings.

Barker’s sweetheart has received some very negative comments: “it’s awful, it looks like the Adams family”, “she really doesn’t know how to dress”, “no one tells her that this kind of style is really not pretty? “, “what a pity, she was so beautiful before”.

The video has racked up over 1.7 million views. Some fans also add that they have a hard time recognizing her: ” Kourtney is in her vampire era“, wrote one person in the comments section. Another replied: “Looks like she came out of Twilight. A third said: “ What is she doing in the twilight. I don’t remember that part of Twilight,”” Is this for a movie? If it’s [je] guess it’s for Twilight. »

Regardless of the criticism, Kourtney Kardashian is a happy woman. She is delighted to have found her husband in good health. And according to rumors, she would even be pregnant.

Her fans have noticed a change in the way she poses. She also confided that she was doing everything to become a mother again, in an episode of The Kardashian. So it’s a case to follow!