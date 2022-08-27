Kourtney Kardashian copies her “rival” sister Kim by launching her own skincare line in hints that the siblings “really hate each other”

KOURTNEY Kardashian has announced the launch of her own skincare line just two months after her sister Kim created her own brand SKKN.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced backlash over the collection since its launch in June.

Now her sister Kourtney, 43, has announced the arrival of her own skincare line, to rival that of Kim, 41.

On Friday, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to post a promotional video for the new launch.

The video featured clips from the skincare factory where the products are created, with words running across the screen: “Down-to-earth skincare launch 08.29.22. »

The teaser then prompted fans to sign up for the presale and receive text messages when the line drops.

Kourtney’s new venture comes as a bit of a shock, as her sister Kim just launched her own new luxury skincare collection, SKKN by Kim, two months prior.

MAJOR FLOP?

But the beauty mogul hasn’t received all the positive feedback on the line, and many fans have accused the company of being a “total flop.”

This accusation came after some spotted a telltale sign on its website.

According to the online description, SKKN “was born out of Kim’s dream of bridging the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatology experts and people at home seeking high-quality skin care.”

Skin care lovers can buy the products they like once or subscribe and get product discounts.

Products include but not limited to face cream, toner, eye cream, cleanser, exfoliator, etc.

SKKN is the renowned line of KKW Beauty, formerly Kim Kardashian West Beauty.

Seeing that Kim is no longer married to Kanye West, she wanted to rebrand the entire line and give it a new name.

While fans were excited about the new launch, they realized that they couldn’t buy any of the products due to the exorbitant prices they were selling for.

The “Complete Collection” of all nine products now sells for $575, down from the originally advertised retail value of $673.

Due to the high prices, fans have noticed a few details that show the line to be a “total flop”.

One Reddit user pointed out that even though there was such demand and excitement, none of the items were sold out after four hours.

“I wonder if she thought it was going to sell out immediately,” they wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

“Not with these prices,” said one fan.

“What part of… Cleanser: $43; 37 Toner refills: $45; $38 Exfoliating refill: $55; $47 Hyaloronic Acid Serum refill: $90; $77 Vitamin C8 Serum refill: $90; $77 VlCream Face refill: $85; $72 Eye Contour Cream refill: $75; $64 Oil Drops refill: $95; $81 Night Oil refill: $95; $81 The Komplete Kollection refill: $575 (retail value $673)…you don’t understand,” one fan joked.

One Reddit user said, “Kim, have you seen the gas prices lately? »

“It’s just not affordable,” wrote one user.

FAN REVIEWS

After realizing it wasn’t selling, fans slammed the line and explained why.

“The whole thing doesn’t make sense or appeal to me. The refills, prices and ingredients are off-putting IMO,” said one fan.

“The refills really appealed to me lol. Claiming durability but the refills look like they could be a stand alone product and in addition to the main packaging there are also covers for each product so the third layer of packaging. One swing and one misfire,” said another.

Another sign that the line collapsed was that within a day some of the products were already discounted.

Fans have also shared theories that the Kardashian-Jenner family is embroiled in a secret family feud after noticing several clues in Kourtney’s recent posts.

