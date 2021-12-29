Kourtney Kardashian covered in tattoos like boyfriend Travis Barker: that’s who’s behind it

Fans went crazy, seeing Kourtney Kardashian with her body covered in tattoos like her boyfriend Travis Barker (who has a hundred): but the photo hides a “trick”.

The relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, which began a year ago after several years of just friendship. The two are very close and will soon be husband and wife: in October there was the romantic marriage proposal, made on a beach in Montecito (California) covered for the occasion by thousands of red roses. And obviously could not miss a fairytale ring, which has a mind-boggling price. The couple usually share a lot of photos on social media. The last one has attracted a particular interest, because it is very different from the others: but it hides a secret.

Kourtney Kardashian with tattoos

Drummer Travis Barker boasts over 100 tattoos on the body, it is covered with it from head to toe. Some are dedicated to his partner. He recently covered the tattoo dedicated to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler with a tattoo depicting a kiss, made with a stencil of Kourtney Kardashian’s own mouth. But that’s not all: the Blink-182 drummer has also added “Kourtney” on the left breastplate. And it was she herself, improvising herself as a tattoo artist for the first time, who created the writing “I love you” in italics on her boyfriend’s arm.

Instagram @indiangiver

Who did Kourtney Kardashian tattoos

Surely that for tattoos is not a passion that the drummer shares with his future wife since Kourtney Kardashian, just like her sister Kim, is completely devoid of it. But thanks to Cheyenne Randall (on Instagram @indiangiver) she was able to see herself tattooed for the first time. The merit of the new look is entirely of the artist, who specializes precisely in this type of digital creations, in which adds tattoo on the skin of celebrities with special photo editing programs.

He did it with photos of iconic stars like Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand and Audrey Hepburn; and he also modeled Kardashian’s body. He took as a reference a photo taken in June and he modified it by adding a series of small tattoos on the arms, legs and chest of the 42-year-old. Snakes, spiders, a heart of barbed wire with flames, hands joined in prayer, roses can be glimpsed; there is also a butterfly in the center of the chest, surrounded by other flowers. The photo was shared by Barker, who certainly appreciated his partner in this new role in a particular way.