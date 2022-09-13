Kourtney Kardashian covers her belly with her hands and a baggy costume during a TV interview as fans suspect she is pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian covered her belly with her hands and a baggy suit during a TV interview as fans suspect she’s pregnant.

The Hulu star joined Hoda Kotb, 58, on the Today Show to discuss the launch of her new business venture, Lemme, as well as a variety of other topics.

During the morning talk show appearance, Kourtney, 43, wore a black pantsuit with an oversized suit jacket.

Throughout the interview, whether she’s been asked about changing her last name to husband Travis Barker or getting her favorite rockstar’s tattoo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kept her arms tight to her sides with her hands covering her stomach.

Recently though, Kourtney gave fans a glimpse of her bare midriff amid rampant rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

The Poosh founder posted the video to her Instagram Stories, further fueling speculation.

In it, Kourtney does a handstand against a wall, sliding the striped silk pajama shirt she’s wearing down her neck and exposing her bra underneath.

Fans couldn’t help but notice her bare midriff as they searched for a clue the reality star might be having a child.

Her headstand video comes as the reality TV star’s husband appears to have dropped a major hint on his social media about a potential pregnancy.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories to proudly show off a mug with a tell-all message.

Written on the brown mug was “Greatest Dad Ever”.

Travis, 46, added a small man emoji to the photo, placing the person on the edge of the glass.

The musician is the father of teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has three children of her own.

She shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and youngest Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

While she and Travis had been trying for a baby of their own for some time, they faced several setbacks on their journey.

BABY NO. 4 UPDATE

Kourtney recently gave fans a rare update on her plans to have a fourth baby with Travis after the couple underwent IVF last spring.

In the spring, the Los Angeles native opened up about her desperate attempts to have a fourth child with the drummer throughout her painful IVF journey.

After a summer of silence over Kourtney’s attempts to have another child, the star opened up about her wishes during an interview for her new vitamin company Lemme.

Kourtney opened up about her ideas of refocusing on her baby fever after her summer spent launching her new venture.

When Kourtney was discussing Lemme with WSJ, she mentioned, “We started an IVF journey, but I quit. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and our marriage.

She also opened up about her less conventional attempts to have a baby with Travis.

Kourtney and Travis faced a backlash of cultural appropriation in the spring of last year when the Hulu Kardashians show featured the newlywed couple taking part in an Indian spa treatment called the Ayurvedic Panchakarma Cleanse.

The star claimed the Panchakarma cleanse was the most extreme thing she had ever done for her diet.

Kourtney told the WSJ that she plans to undertake the strict cleanse again in the fall.

She explained, “It’s all those things you can’t do: no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You have to eat this really clean and strict diet and you do it for five days. »

Kourtney explained, “It’s to reset your body. You do it all and it cleans [the toxins from] your fabrics.

“And then you go to this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. It’s all very ritualistic and purposeful, and it’s fascinating. »

Kourtney then hinted at her hopes of trying again for a baby in the fall, concluding, “I was doing it mostly to cleanse my body. [in preparation to] I hope to have a baby. »

NOT LOVED BY FANS

Kourtney’s appearance on the TODAY show was mocked by some viewers as the TV personality stumbled over her words and continually said “like” during the session.

As previously mentioned, Kourtney appeared on TODAY to promote her partnership with Lemme Vitamins and talk about her marriage to Travis.

She sat down to talk to Hoda and they reminisced about the time they co-hosted together.

The mother-of-three also said taking Travis’ last name was always a no-brainer and that Kardashian is now his middle name.

Kourtney told the host that if she wanted to promote any product she knew it would always be vitamins and supplements, so that’s what she chose.

The 43-year-old has partnered with Lemme Vitamins, which will launch on the 27th of this month.

Vitamins are all-natural gummies, which are CBD-free supplements that boost energy levels.

However, viewers were more concerned about what the reality star was saying instead as they took to Twitter to comment on her misadventures.

“All I heard was ‘like, like, like.’ Learn to talk,” one fan tweeted.

“How many times has she said ‘I like’? another asked.

A third scoffed: “‘Uh, like, like, uh, like, like.’ »

“If I took a picture every time Kourtney said ‘like’ in her 5 minute interview, I’d be LIKE lost now! another viewer wrote.

One person added, “Kourtney said ‘like’ 4000 times in the first 2 minutes. »

