Kourtney Kardashian covers up in high-waisted baggy pants as rumors swirl that she’s pregnant with hubby Travis’ baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s potential baby bump has been the topic of conversation for the past few weeks.

Ever since Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker and their sultry relationship went viral, fans have been waiting for their pregnancy announcement.

Kourtney's outfit sparked more pregnancy rumors because of her baggy pants and tucked-in belly

Photos from Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics launch event at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, Calif., showed Kourtney wearing an eerily covering outfit.

The Kardashian showed up to the event, hand-in-hand with Travis, wearing an all-black ensemble.

On top, she wore a cropped black cardigan and a studded leather tube top that flaunted her bust.

In the bottom, she wore overly baggy black flared pants which helped keep her pregnancy rumors alive.

Penelope, Kourtney's daughter, reveals a

Kardashian fans slam Kourtney for letting her 10-year-old daughter wear makeup

BABY OR BUST

Rumor has been raging lately accusing Kourtney of hiding her pregnancy.

She covered her figure with baggy sweatshirts and baggy shirts before making a public appearance in baggy pants.

Kourtney also posted photos of herself spilling out of a sheer top, which fans also attributed to her alleged pregnancy.

Kardashain’s new Hulu trailer might hint that all of these rumors were true.

In the trailer, Kourtney smiled at the camera and said, “Well guess what? »

No surprise, the caravan left everyone on the edge of their seat.

BABY DO

While her mother, Kris Jenner, seemed to have no problem conceiving, Kourtney was not so lucky.

With her ex, Scott Disick, Kourtney managed to have three children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

Travis also had two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Unfortunately, the road to conception for Kourtney and Travis hasn’t been as successful as their previous relationship.

Kourtney admitted that getting pregnant with Travis was hard and she was willing to try anything, including eating quail eggs.

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein asks court to declare $1.9 million prenup to ex Lenny invalid

My 38H breast is TWICE as big as the other - I always get asked the same question

She also steamed her vagina and inserted questionable objects inside.

The KUWTK star has also tried more conventional methods of conception like IVF treatments.

Pregnancy rumors have surrounded Kravis for a few months, even before they got married

Unfortunately, the couple are struggling to get pregnant despite their attempts

Kourtney had three children with Scott Disick before marrying Travis

