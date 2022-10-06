Kourtney Kardashian ‘cringes’ at her skinny figure and brags about her ‘thick curves and amazing butt’ after gaining weight

KOURTNEY Kardashian has praised her ‘thick curves’ and admitted she ‘crashes’ how ‘skinny’ she has been in the past.

The reality star, 43, opened up about her positive body image during a photo shoot for Bustle magazine.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Wednesday, Kourtney revealed she didn’t feel safe after gaining weight while undergoing IVF.

On the set of Bustle, she told her assistant and stylist: “So obviously my body has changed.

“But those are all the hormones the doctors gave me. Eight months of IVF treatment has exhausted me mentally and physically.

“And it took me a long time to feel comfortable and happy with the changes.

“Everyone comments on every photo that I am pregnant. And we want it and if it’s in God’s plan, then it is. »

Kourtney went on to explain how her husband Travis Barker encouraged her to have a positive attitude towards her body.

“Travis always tells me every day, ‘You’re perfect,'” she confessed.

“Like I was complaining about any little thing, he was like, ‘You’re perfect, you’re so good. You’ve never been so good.’ So now I’m so into it.

“My a** is amazing. I’m so into my thicker body. I looked at pictures of my body when I was so skinny and it was so squeaky. »

During her confessional, the show aired a slideshow of old photos of Kourtney being very skinny.

She said: “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious.

“Not about eating or staying at a certain weight, I was in toxic relationships. I always say it but when I’m really thin, know that I’m not happy.

“I also love being rounder. It’s just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am. »

Back on set filming, Kourtney told her crew, “Before, I was about 95 pounds. And then 105 became my normal weight.

“I am 115 years old [pounds now]. I used to be fixated on numbers. »

Her stylist Dani Michelle then complained that she had put on weight herself, to which Kourtney said, “You look perfect! You just need new pants. »

The Poosh founder has three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, seven.

Viewers saw Kourtney’s struggle to have a baby with Travis – whom she married in May.

The couple underwent an unsuccessful round of IVF during the first season of The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has recently faced backlash over her parenting skills.

Kourtney revealed that she has a strict junk food and diet policy for her children and has banned her son Mason from eating fries.

The KUWTK alum recalled a time when her oldest wanted fries from McDonald’s, but she refused.

Following the backlash, Kourtney explained on Instagram, “…We love and eat a lot of fries, but we try to avoid fast food fries! »

Kourtney went on to list the ingredients for the fries, which include “potatoes, vegetable oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, and natural beef flavor.”

