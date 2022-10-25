Kourtney Kardashian criticized: the star accused of having …

Kourtney Kardashian, on a boat trip on a lake, shares beautiful photos on Instagram on August 8, 2022. One of the photos of her son Reign angers fans.

On August 8, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian shares photos taken during his family trip on a lake. In one of the photos, the 43-year-old KUWTK star is seen lounging with her daughter Penelope, 10 years old, on the boat. The star of The Kardashians was actually on a getaway with her husband Travis Barker and her three children. Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, are Kourtney Kardashian’s children with his ex Scott Disick. The couple separated in 2015 as recalled The Mirror.

As usual, the founder of Poosh share the highlights of this sublime getaway by boat with the drummer Blink-182 and her three children. One photo in particular has aroused negative reactions from fans of Kim Kardashian’s sister. A photo shows Reign, 7, in the process of lie down at the back of the boat. “The young man was not wearing a life jacket and was leaning on the back of the boat to take a nap“, precise The Mirror.

Kourtney Kardashian: some fans did not hide their anger vis-à-vis the star of KUWTK

The Reign’s photo sleeping while leaning on the back of the boat is endearing. But the fact that Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son with Scott Disick was not wearing a life jacket has got the better of the coolness of some of his fans on Instagram. He was accused of failure to comply with security measures. “No life jacket?“, one can read in a comment. “It’s literally the Kardashians everywhere when are they going to get serious about watching their kids ?“, remarked another.