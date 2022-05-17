Kourtney Kardashian Dared In The Minimest (And Sexy) Wedding Dress For Her Second Wedding Ceremony To Travis Barker

At the beginning of April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their pre-wedding in Las Vegas right after the Grammy Awards. For the occasion, the two lovers wore matching leather outfits for a 100% fun moment.

A civil wedding in a mini wedding dress for Kourtney Kardashian

New stage in marriage Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, that of the civil ceremony on Sunday, May 15, 2022. According to TMZ and sources close to the couple, the two engaged since October 2021 exchanged their vows at the town hall of Anacapa in Santa Barbara, with the grandmother of Kourtney Kardashian and the father of Travis Barker. For the occasion, the young bride wore a mini wedding dress and an XXL veil, while the groom wore a black suit and sunglasses Rich and Depressed Kids. According to these same sources, the couple would therefore have signed their official papers before planning an XXL wedding in Italy. On Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared several black and white photos of this ceremony ended by the departure of the couple in a sublime black convertible car adorned with a “Just Married”. To be continued for the third act of this epic marriage.