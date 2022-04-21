Kourtney Kardashian Details ‘Horrible’ IVF Complications: ‘It Wasn’t the Most Amazing Experience’ – Up News Info

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the process of trying for a baby with Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 43, revealed her doctor suggested she try in vitro fertilization (IVF) during the second episode of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu. However, the reality star admitted that it didn’t go as planned.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The two recently married unofficially in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards in early April.

In Thursday’s episode, Kris Jenner comes to Kourtney’s home and asks how the IVF journey is going.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her IVF journey during an episode of ‘The Kardashians’ as she tries for a baby with Travis Barker.

“Horrible,” Kourtney replied.

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down the IVF route, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she explained during a confessional.

Kourtney’s conversation with Jenner continued, revealing the Poosh founder’s struggle with comments made about her weight on social media during the process.

“Everyone on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained so much weight.’ I think it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re really going through,” she told Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“The drugs they gave me put me into menopause,” she added.

“Based on what? A drug ? Jenner asked.

“Yeah,” Kourtney replied. “The drugs put me in depression. »

“I feel like I’ve never seen you so happy, so the depression surprises me,” Kris said.

“And I have everything in the world to be happy,” Kourtney explained. “I just feel a little uncomfortable. I’m super moody and hormonal. Like, I’m crazy half the time. »

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian kiss on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian kiss on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
(Noam Galai)

Kourtney noted during a confessional that she doesn’t think IVF works for her body.

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put in my body, it just has the complete opposite reaction and works like a contraceptive instead of helping us,” she said.

Kourtney already shares three children with Scott Disick, while Barker shares three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

