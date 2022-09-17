Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t allow Kris Jenner to use this 3-letter word around her daughter

Kourtney Kardashian once told Kris Jenner not to use a certain three-letter word around any of her children — and no, it wasn’t profanity. Here’s the word Kourtney forbade her mother to say around her daughter and why.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian asked Kris Jenner not to use this word around her daughter

Kris Jenner and her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, don’t always agree when it comes to parenthood. She recently slammed the famous family matriarch for not including Kourtney’s three children in her engagement to Travis Barker.

And in a 2016 episode of keeping up with the KardashiansKourtney called out her mother for using a certain word around Penelope, Kourtney’s daughter who was four at the time (per Yahoo).

Kourtney was eating a salad in Penelope’s presence when Kris asked, “Do I look fat?” Instead of answering the question, Kourtney simply replied, “Don’t use that word in front of my daughter, please.” »

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she didn’t want Kris Jenner to say the word “fat” around her daughter

After the episode aired, Kourtney Kardashian explained to Cosmopolitan why she didn’t want Kris Jenner to use the word “fat” around Penelope.

“There are so many conversations we have without thinking the kids are listening,” Kourtney said. “I just don’t want to start making anyone embarrassed. »

The reality star went on to explain how important it is for her to set a good example for her daughter. “They say if a mother has body confidence, her daughters are much more likely to be free of eating disorders. I’m fine with my body but I will notice little things. If I’m like, ‘Ugh, I hate this outfit! I change!’ My daughter will try on tons of outfits before she’s happy.

Kourtney Kardashian pays sweet birthday tribute to daughter Penelope: ‘She makes me so proud’ https://t.co/mgwbxhOvYC pic.twitter.com/061GQX8x2Y — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) July 12, 2022

The reality TV star has recently come under fire for her parenting

Although Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want Kris Jenner to say the word “fat” around her daughter, the reality star has recently come under fire for seemingly shaming her kids.

In a Sept. 12 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kourtney opened up about her approach to feeding her kids healthy foods.

“Today I had my one-on-one with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Today is not the day, sorry. »

Fans have attacked the mother-of-three on social media, saying it doesn’t seem very body-positive to deny her son fries after a year.

“Imagine a mom telling you that you can’t eat MCD’s FRIES for a YEAR!! ? » tweeted one fan, while another tweeted, “I’m healthy but it’s been a year? Let the boys have fries?

RELATED: Fans Baffled by Kourtney Kardashian’s New ‘Lemme’ Vitamin Gum Line: ‘Literally So Disappointing’