Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t even want to see her ex-brother-in-law Tristan Thompson painting

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Credit:Bang Showbiz

Although Khloe Kardashian tries to maintain a very cordial and close relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, father of her children True and Tatum, her older sister Kourtney is not in the business of contributing to that peaceful atmosphere, as That they have done, for example, Kim Kardashian. Kourtney made this clear during a tense conversation with the athlete, captured by the cameras of the family reality show ‘The Kardashians’.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, who recently welcomed her first child with musician Travis Barker, neither forgives nor forgets the numerous infidelities of the NBA star, who cheated on her younger sister when she She was pregnant with her first daughter and had conceived a child. During his parallel relationship with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was expecting his second child with the celebrity.

In a preview of the next episode of the hit television show, Kourtney confronts Thompson directly for discrediting her behavior by undermining the credibility of his attempts to reconcile with Khloe. The athlete once again repents of his betrayals and shows himself willing to atone for his sins, but he is unable to convince his former sister-in-law. “If you feel so bad, why did you do it so many times?” he asks.

Now sober, Kourtney opened up about the animosity she felt toward Thompson, along with her sister Kylie Jenner, who can’t even hide the discomfort she feels due to the basketball player’s presence in her home. “Tristan is on his way and I’m a little nervous,” Kylie admits. His elder sister is much more forceful when it comes to expressing her hostility towards him. He says, “Tristan and I are not connected. And I can’t fake it.”